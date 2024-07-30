Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Separately, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:APAM opened at $42.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.81. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a 12 month low of $32.12 and a 12 month high of $46.75.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $270.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.70 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 71.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Artisan Partners Asset Management will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.62%. This is a boost from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.39%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APAM. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 6,736 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 70.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 642 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 81.5% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 775 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 26,391 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

