Ascent Group LLC Acquires 656 Shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB)

Ascent Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,999 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. SteelPeak Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $237,000.

IGEB traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.01. The stock had a trading volume of 88,368 shares. iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $48.61 and a 1 year high of $50.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.54 and a 200 day moving average of $44.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.1689 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

The iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (IGEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multi-factor, investment-grade bond index. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

