Ascent Group LLC Boosts Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Ascent Group LLC raised its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 992 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the first quarter valued at $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 37 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,435.00 to $1,524.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,380.00 to $1,395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America lifted their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,310.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,425.00 to $1,483.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price target on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,417.69.

Insider Activity at TransDigm Group

In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,318.14, for a total value of $259,673.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other TransDigm Group news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,292.89, for a total value of $12,928,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,547,396.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 197 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,318.14, for a total transaction of $259,673.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,905 shares of company stock valued at $137,900,519 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TDG traded up $26.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,262.86. 61,025 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,209. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $802.46 and a 52-week high of $1,369.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,295.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,225.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.67 billion, a PE ratio of 49.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.38.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $7.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.42 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 63.35% and a net margin of 21.22%. TransDigm Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.39 EPS. Analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

