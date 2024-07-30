Ascent Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Ascent Group LLC cut its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Free Report) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,061 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 171.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS ITB traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $120.05. 1,604,239 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.99. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a twelve month low of $31.19 and a twelve month high of $46.56.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.