Ascent Group LLC Has $1.14 Million Stock Position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Ascent Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,378 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $1,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 364.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 1,742.6% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 1st quarter worth $69,000.

Get iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of BATS:IFRA traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.60. The stock had a trading volume of 209,253 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.00.

About iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.