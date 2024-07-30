Ascent Group LLC Increases Stake in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH)

Ascent Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,330 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 550 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Evolent Health were worth $667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Evolent Health by 16.6% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,461 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. HMS Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Evolent Health by 7.8% during the first quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 7,419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Evolent Health by 1.2% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 55,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Evolent Health by 7.6% during the first quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 9,543 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. Finally, Genesee Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Evolent Health by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EVH shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Evolent Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

Shares of NYSE:EVH traded up $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.77. 679,407 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,369,292. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.10 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.20. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.98 and a 52-week high of $35.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $639.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.60 million. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 5.07% and a positive return on equity of 6.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Evolent Health, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, offers specialty care management services in oncology, cardiology, and musculoskeletal markets in the United States. The company provides platform for health plan administration and value-based business infrastructure. It offers administrative services, such as health plan services, pharmacy benefits management, risk management, analytics and reporting, and leadership and management; and Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows, and engages patients.

