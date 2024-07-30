Ascent Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Ascent Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,820 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $835,946,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 449.8% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,714,573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $284,165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038,891 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Dell Technologies by 1,071.4% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,213,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,876 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 311.5% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,195,871 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,461,000 after buying an additional 905,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 2,466.2% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 886,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,810,000 after buying an additional 851,867 shares during the period. 38.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Dell Technologies stock traded down $3.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $108.10. 3,599,591 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,018,538. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $139.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.92. Dell Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.05 and a fifty-two week high of $179.70.

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $22.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.70 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 173.72% and a net margin of 4.00%. Analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.33%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $105.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Loop Capital increased their price target on Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.81.

In related news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 16,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total transaction of $2,221,219.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 806,352 shares in the company, valued at $108,986,536.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 16,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total value of $2,221,219.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 806,352 shares in the company, valued at $108,986,536.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 2,837,829 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.75, for a total value of $379,559,628.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,412,241 shares in the company, valued at $2,730,137,233.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,058,131 shares of company stock valued at $963,293,619 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

