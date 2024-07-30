Ascent Group LLC Sells 6,378 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Ascent Group LLC reduced its position in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 79.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,660 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 6,378 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in The Cigna Group by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 9,554 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,470,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. QVR LLC bought a new stake in The Cigna Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $392,000. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC increased its stake in The Cigna Group by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC now owns 9,778 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 6.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,341,233 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,208,593,000 after acquiring an additional 867,180 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA grew its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 14.3% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 5,381 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at The Cigna Group

In other news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 5,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.71, for a total value of $2,073,429.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $904,902.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 5,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.71, for a total value of $2,073,429.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $904,902.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Noelle K. Eder sold 10,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.47, for a total transaction of $3,728,629.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,514,189.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,988 shares of company stock valued at $7,975,726. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on CI shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of The Cigna Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 20th. Baird R W upgraded shares of The Cigna Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $432.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $376.20.

The Cigna Group Price Performance

NYSE:CI traded up $6.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $352.83. 251,062 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,551,166. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The Cigna Group has a 1 year low of $253.95 and a 1 year high of $365.71. The company has a market cap of $100.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $335.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $338.14.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.17 by $0.30. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The business had revenue of $57.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 28.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.98%.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Read More

