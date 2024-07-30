Ascent Industries (ACNT) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Ascent Industries (NASDAQ:ACNT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 6th. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Ascent Industries (NASDAQ:ACNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $44.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.80 million. Ascent Industries had a negative return on equity of 15.96% and a negative net margin of 13.32%.
Ascent Industries Stock Down 1.5 %
Shares of ACNT stock traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $9.95. The stock had a trading volume of 391 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,263. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 3.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.97 and a 200 day moving average of $10.18. Ascent Industries has a 12-month low of $7.20 and a 12-month high of $11.19.
Ascent Industries Company Profile
Ascent Industries Co an industrials company, produces and distributes stainless steel pipe and tube and specialty chemicals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Tubular Products and Specialty Chemicals. It manufactures welded pipes and tubes, primarily from stainless steel, duplex, and nickel alloys; and ornamental stainless steel tubes for automotive, commercial transportation, marine, food services, construction, furniture, healthcare, and other industries.
