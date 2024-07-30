Ascent Industries (ACNT) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Ascent Industries (NASDAQ:ACNT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 6th. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ascent Industries (NASDAQ:ACNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $44.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.80 million. Ascent Industries had a negative return on equity of 15.96% and a negative net margin of 13.32%.

Shares of ACNT stock traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $9.95. The stock had a trading volume of 391 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,263. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 3.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.97 and a 200 day moving average of $10.18. Ascent Industries has a 12-month low of $7.20 and a 12-month high of $11.19.

In related news, insider Privet Fund Management Llc sold 172,995 shares of Ascent Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total transaction of $1,785,308.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,673,648 shares in the company, valued at $17,272,047.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO John Bryan Kitchen acquired 4,481 shares of Ascent Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.30 per share, with a total value of $46,154.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 39,671 shares in the company, valued at $408,611.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Privet Fund Management Llc sold 172,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total value of $1,785,308.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,673,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,272,047.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 12.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ascent Industries Co an industrials company, produces and distributes stainless steel pipe and tube and specialty chemicals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Tubular Products and Specialty Chemicals. It manufactures welded pipes and tubes, primarily from stainless steel, duplex, and nickel alloys; and ornamental stainless steel tubes for automotive, commercial transportation, marine, food services, construction, furniture, healthcare, and other industries.

