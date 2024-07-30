Ashlee Townsend Cribb Sells 4,114 Shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Stock

PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Free Report) VP Ashlee Townsend Cribb sold 4,114 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $177,354.54. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,251,871.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

PotlatchDeltic Stock Up 4.2 %

NASDAQ:PCH traded up $1.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $45.16. The stock had a trading volume of 642,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,109. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 1-year low of $37.06 and a 1-year high of $53.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.31. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 77.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.12.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The company had revenue of $320.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.01 million. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 0.74% and a net margin of 4.58%. The business’s revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Analysts predict that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

PotlatchDeltic Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 315.80%.

PCH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PotlatchDeltic

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PCH. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 370.7% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in PotlatchDeltic in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA bought a new stake in PotlatchDeltic in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new stake in PotlatchDeltic in the second quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PotlatchDeltic in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

