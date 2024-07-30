Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTF) Short Interest Update

Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 235,800 shares, a drop of 20.6% from the June 30th total of 296,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 44.5 days.

Ashtead Group Stock Performance

Shares of ASHTF traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.21. The stock had a trading volume of 490 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,022. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.32. Ashtead Group has a one year low of $56.01 and a one year high of $77.90.

About Ashtead Group

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It provides pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services.

