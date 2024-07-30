Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTF) Short Interest Update

Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 235,800 shares, a drop of 20.6% from the June 30th total of 296,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 44.5 days.
Ashtead Group Stock Performance
Shares of ASHTF traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.21. The stock had a trading volume of 490 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,022. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.32. Ashtead Group has a one year low of $56.01 and a one year high of $77.90.
About Ashtead Group
