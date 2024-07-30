Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) Given New $24.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Free Report) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the bank’s stock.

ASB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday. Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Friday, April 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.56.

Shares of ASB stock opened at $23.06 on Friday. Associated Banc has a 52-week low of $15.16 and a 52-week high of $24.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.12.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. Associated Banc had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The firm had revenue of $321.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.69 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Associated Banc will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Associated Banc news, EVP John A. Utz sold 2,500 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total value of $55,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,238,449.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Associated Banc by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 14,362 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. KLCM Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Associated Banc by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 45,081 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of Associated Banc by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 186,780 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,018,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Associated Banc by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 57,831 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Associated Banc by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 36,478 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company offers lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending and equipment finance, loan syndications products, residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, auto finance and business loans, and business lines of credit.

