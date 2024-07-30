Astar (ASTR) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $22.03 Million

Astar (ASTR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 30th. One Astar token can now be bought for about $0.0713 or 0.00000108 BTC on major exchanges. Astar has a market cap of $503.50 million and approximately $22.03 million worth of Astar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Astar has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Astar

Astar launched on October 18th, 2021. Astar’s total supply is 8,175,096,231 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,060,872,812 tokens. The official message board for Astar is forum.astar.network. The official website for Astar is astar.network. Astar’s official Twitter account is @astarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Astar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Astar (ASTR) is a decentralized infrastructure project for cross-chain interoperability and dApp development. Created by a team led by Dr. Jun Li, Astar aims to enable seamless communication between blockchains. ASTR token is used for transaction fees, governance, and staking. It empowers developers to build innovative cross-chain dApps for DeFi, gaming, NFTs, and more.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Astar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Astar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Astar using one of the exchanges listed above.

