Astar (ASTR) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $22.40 Million

Astar (ASTR) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 30th. Astar has a market capitalization of $500.25 million and approximately $22.40 million worth of Astar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Astar token can currently be bought for $0.0709 or 0.00000107 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Astar has traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Astar Token Profile

Astar’s genesis date was October 18th, 2021. Astar’s total supply is 8,174,739,053 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,060,515,633 tokens. The official website for Astar is astar.network. The official message board for Astar is forum.astar.network. Astar’s official Twitter account is @astarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Astar

According to CryptoCompare, “Astar (ASTR) is a decentralized infrastructure project for cross-chain interoperability and dApp development. Created by a team led by Dr. Jun Li, Astar aims to enable seamless communication between blockchains. ASTR token is used for transaction fees, governance, and staking. It empowers developers to build innovative cross-chain dApps for DeFi, gaming, NFTs, and more.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Astar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Astar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Astar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

