Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) Short Interest Update

Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 291,900 shares, a growth of 13.1% from the June 30th total of 258,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 157,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.
Separately, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Astronics from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th.
NASDAQ ATRO traded down $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $22.08. 35,380 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,503. Astronics has a 12 month low of $14.11 and a 12 month high of $23.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.83.
Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The aerospace company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.14). Astronics had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 5.93%. The business had revenue of $185.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Astronics will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, and electronics industries in the United States, rest of North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and seat motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.
