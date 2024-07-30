Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a decrease of 11.3% from the June 30th total of 15,100 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Astrotech Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ASTC traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.48. 2,373 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,259. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.97 and its 200-day moving average is $8.67. Astrotech has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $12.88.

Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The aerospace company reported ($1.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter. Astrotech had a negative return on equity of 26.78% and a negative net margin of 550.25%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Astrotech

Astrotech Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Astrotech stock. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Astrotech Co. ( NASDAQ:ASTC Free Report ) by 18.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,570 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 9,623 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC owned approximately 3.68% of Astrotech worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.35% of the company’s stock.

Astrotech Corporation operates as a mass spectrometry company worldwide. It owns and licenses the intellectual property related to the Astrotech Mass Spectrometer Technology, a platform mass spectrometry technology. The company also develops TRACER 1000, a mass spectrometer-based explosive trace detector to replace the explosives trace detectors used at airports, cargo and other secured facilities, and borders.

