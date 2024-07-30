Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a decrease of 11.3% from the June 30th total of 15,100 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.
Astrotech Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ASTC traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.48. 2,373 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,259. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.97 and its 200-day moving average is $8.67. Astrotech has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $12.88.
Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The aerospace company reported ($1.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter. Astrotech had a negative return on equity of 26.78% and a negative net margin of 550.25%.
Astrotech Company Profile
Astrotech Corporation operates as a mass spectrometry company worldwide. It owns and licenses the intellectual property related to the Astrotech Mass Spectrometer Technology, a platform mass spectrometry technology. The company also develops TRACER 1000, a mass spectrometer-based explosive trace detector to replace the explosives trace detectors used at airports, cargo and other secured facilities, and borders.
