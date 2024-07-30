ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) Short Interest Down 9.1% in July

ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 223,800 shares, a drop of 9.1% from the June 30th total of 246,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 174,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

ATN International Stock Up 4.6 %

ATN International stock traded up $1.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.26. 49,464 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,943. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.10. ATN International has a 52-week low of $18.20 and a 52-week high of $39.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.12. The firm has a market cap of $432.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.15 and a beta of 0.56.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.76. ATN International had a positive return on equity of 0.12% and a negative net margin of 0.89%. The company had revenue of $183.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, analysts predict that ATN International will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 30th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. ATN International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -73.85%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ATNI. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of ATN International in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ATN International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (down previously from $40.00) on shares of ATN International in a report on Friday, April 26th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in ATN International by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 595,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,215,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ATN International by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 19,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 4,163 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in ATN International by 52.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of ATN International by 498.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,951 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of ATN International by 72.2% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 65.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of digital infrastructure and communications services to residential, business, and government customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through International Telecom and US Telecom segments. The company offers mobile, data, voice, broadband, and fixed services; handsets and accessories; and wholesale roaming, long distance voice services, and site maintenance services.

