AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.820–0.740 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -0.780. The company issued revenue guidance of $456.0 million-$461.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $462.0 million.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ATRC. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of AtriCure in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Oppenheimer raised shares of AtriCure from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of AtriCure from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of AtriCure from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AtriCure has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRC traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $22.00. 1,531,751 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 774,239. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. AtriCure has a 1-year low of $18.94 and a 1-year high of $57.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.95 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.67 and a 200-day moving average of $27.15.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.02). AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 7.85% and a negative net margin of 8.98%. The business had revenue of $108.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. AtriCure’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that AtriCure will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AtriCure news, insider Justin J. Noznesky sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total value of $36,135.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,717,231.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Salvatore Privitera acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.25 per share, for a total transaction of $111,250.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 103,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,298,202.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Justin J. Noznesky sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $36,135.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,284 shares in the company, valued at $1,717,231.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.



AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, exclusion of the left atrial appendage, and temporarily blocking pain by ablating peripheral nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation, and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enables users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

