AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors trimmed its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 12.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,666,231 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 384,318 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in AT&T were worth $46,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. First Pacific Financial increased its holdings in AT&T by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on T shares. Barclays increased their price target on AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on AT&T in a report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank raised their target price on AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on AT&T from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.33.

AT&T Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of T stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.98. 10,277,877 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,605,953. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.49. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $13.89 and a one year high of $19.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.58.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. AT&T had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The firm had revenue of $29.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.85%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.68%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

