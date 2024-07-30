Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.067 per share on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st.
Auto Prop Reit Stock Performance
Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C$0.17. The firm had revenue of C$23.41 million during the quarter.
About Auto Prop Reit
