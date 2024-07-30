Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Sold by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lowered its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,252 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 20,424 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Autodesk worth $38,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADSK. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 237 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,375 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Group lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 1,248 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Autodesk news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.21, for a total transaction of $248,831.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,264,960.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Autodesk news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.33, for a total transaction of $139,331.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,857,283.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.21, for a total value of $248,831.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,264,960.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,381 shares of company stock worth $9,401,282. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:ADSK traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $243.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,141,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,698,405. The business’s 50 day moving average is $233.67 and its 200 day moving average is $240.22. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.01 and a fifty-two week high of $279.53. The stock has a market cap of $52.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.51, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The software company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.10. Autodesk had a return on equity of 65.46% and a net margin of 17.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Autodesk from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $296.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $262.42.

Autodesk Company Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Articles

