Azenta (AZTA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Azenta has set its FY24 guidance at $0.27-0.37 EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company's conference call can do so using this link.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. Azenta had a positive return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 23.12%. The business had revenue of $159.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.89 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. The firm's revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Azenta to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Azenta Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of AZTA stock traded up $0.99 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.64. The company had a trading volume of 112,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,037. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.77. Azenta has a one year low of $44.00 and a one year high of $69.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AZTA shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Azenta in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a "hold" rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Azenta from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Azenta from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an "in-line" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Azenta has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $67.00.

About Azenta

Azenta, Inc provides biological and chemical compound sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Africa, China, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services.

