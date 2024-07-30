Banco Santander-Chile (BSAC) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 31st. Analysts expect Banco Santander-Chile to post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $524.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.26 million. Banco Santander-Chile had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 10.06%. On average, analysts expect Banco Santander-Chile to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Banco Santander-Chile Stock Down 2.4 %

BSAC opened at $19.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21. Banco Santander-Chile has a 12 month low of $16.89 and a 12 month high of $21.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on BSAC shares. Itau BBA Securities upgraded Banco Santander-Chile from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Banco Santander-Chile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.48.

About Banco Santander-Chile

Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency-denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines, as well as mortgage financing services.

