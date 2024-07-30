Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Trading 4.4% Higher

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 4.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $23.59 and last traded at $23.48. 72,388 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 332,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BAND shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Bandwidth from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bandwidth in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Bandwidth Stock Up 0.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $608.00 million, a P/E ratio of -20.09 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.78.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.08). Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 4.60% and a negative return on equity of 2.49%. The firm had revenue of $171.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.10 million. Equities analysts expect that Bandwidth Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Daryl Raiford sold 1,769 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total value of $39,307.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,408,681.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Bandwidth news, insider Devin M. Krupka sold 2,500 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total transaction of $54,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,931.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daryl Raiford sold 1,769 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total transaction of $39,307.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,408,681.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,973 shares of company stock worth $664,643 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Bandwidth

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BAND. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bandwidth during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 46,547 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 30,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 8,789 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Bandwidth during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. 68.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bandwidth

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

See Also

