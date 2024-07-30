Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Acquired by Icon Wealth Advisors LLC

Icon Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 13.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 161,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,777 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $6,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ERn Financial LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $683,000. PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 31,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 4,691 shares in the last quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 74,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 30,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Finally, Alliance Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $334,000. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on BAC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wolfe Research upgraded Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Cfra reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of America

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 5,264,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total transaction of $216,901,561.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 961,646,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,619,844,658. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 49,545,245 shares of company stock worth $2,119,252,649 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Bank of America stock traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $41.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,148,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,959,727. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $24.96 and a one year high of $44.44. The firm has a market cap of $322.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.39.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 13.28%. The business had revenue of $25.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.22%.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 24th that permits the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Articles

