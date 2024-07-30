Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.13), Yahoo Finance reports. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.09% and a net margin of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $37.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BMRC traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.52. The stock had a trading volume of 11,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,884. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.91. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 1-year low of $14.11 and a 1-year high of $23.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $317.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 0.93.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 120.48%.

BMRC has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in a research note on Friday, June 28th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, June 27th.

About Bank of Marin Bancorp

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to small to medium-sized businesses, not-for-profit organizations, and commercial real estate investors in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and individual retirement, health savings, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit, certificate of deposit account registry, and insured cash sweep services.

