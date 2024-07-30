Barclays (BCS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Barclays stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,639,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,978,789. Barclays has a fifty-two week low of $6.23 and a fifty-two week high of $12.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.44.

BCS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Barclays in a report on Thursday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised Barclays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Barclays currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

