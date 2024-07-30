Bayesian Capital Management LP Acquires New Shares in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $629,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.4% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 315,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,715,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 22.7% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 20,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after purchasing an additional 3,830 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 18.8% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 89,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,573,000 after purchasing an additional 14,180 shares during the period. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. now owns 9,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 321,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,482,000 after acquiring an additional 9,187 shares during the period. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Price Performance

Shares of ARE stock traded up $1.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $119.02. 1,094,620 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 922,088. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.73 and a 52 week high of $135.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $118.50 and its 200-day moving average is $120.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $20.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.15.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($2.09). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 0.68%. The firm had revenue of $766.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $775.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.24 EPS. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 485.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ARE shares. Evercore ISI cut shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wedbush downgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $151.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.75.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Insider Activity at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In other news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total transaction of $631,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,005,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,281,374.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.