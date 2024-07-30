Bayesian Capital Management LP Boosts Position in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

Bayesian Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Free Report) by 121.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,291 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 57,800 shares during the quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $2,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZTO. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 164,608 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after purchasing an additional 69,039 shares during the period. Green Court Capital Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Green Court Capital Management Ltd now owns 10,014,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $213,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607,986 shares during the period. Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 4th quarter valued at $885,000. Alpine Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 4th quarter valued at $28,728,000. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,936,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,215,000 after purchasing an additional 409,428 shares during the period. 41.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ZTO traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.64. 777,645 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,812,198. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.70 and its 200-day moving average is $20.49. The firm has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of -0.12. ZTO Express has a twelve month low of $15.90 and a twelve month high of $27.89.

ZTO Express (Cayman) ( NYSE:ZTO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The transportation company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ZTO Express will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ZTO. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $25.20 to $26.90 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Macquarie cut shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.20 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.18.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

