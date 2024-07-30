Bayesian Capital Management LP Decreases Stake in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Bayesian Capital Management LP reduced its stake in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 63.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,257 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 23,383 shares during the quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BHP. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BHP Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,902,182 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,359,518,000 after purchasing an additional 589,317 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of BHP Group by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,430,056 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $302,625,000 after purchasing an additional 168,875 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of BHP Group by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,389,504 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $299,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395,940 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $191,837,000. Finally, Westwood Global Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of BHP Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 1,168,988 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $67,439,000 after purchasing an additional 14,691 shares during the period. 3.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BHP. Citigroup began coverage on shares of BHP Group in a report on Friday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Shares of BHP traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.12. 2,546,964 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,420,922. BHP Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $53.50 and a fifty-two week high of $69.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.72 and its 200-day moving average is $58.35.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

