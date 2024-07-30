Bayesian Capital Management LP Invests $715,000 in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,438 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $715,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Carter’s by 35.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,736 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,619,000 after acquiring an additional 11,265 shares during the last quarter. Hyperion Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Carter’s during the first quarter worth $284,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Carter’s during the first quarter worth $77,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of Carter’s by 43.7% during the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 11,131 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 3,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Carter’s during the first quarter worth $121,000.

Get Carter's alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Carter’s from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $65.00 to $54.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.50.

Carter’s Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Carter’s stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,538,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 852,171. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Carter’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.74 and a 12 month high of $88.03.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The textile maker reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $661.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.05 million. Carter’s had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 28.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Carter’s, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carter’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.47%.

Carter’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Little Planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.