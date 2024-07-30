Bayesian Capital Management LP Invests $723,000 in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM)

Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 64,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $723,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Rithm Capital by 605.1% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Rithm Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rithm Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Rithm Capital by 125.4% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rithm Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 44.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RITM shares. JMP Securities upped their target price on Rithm Capital from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Rithm Capital from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Rithm Capital in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Rithm Capital in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price (up from $13.00) on shares of Rithm Capital in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.45.

Rithm Capital Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of RITM stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.53. 2,783,724 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,249,468. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.96. Rithm Capital Corp. has a 52-week low of $8.87 and a 52-week high of $11.79.

Rithm Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. Rithm Capital’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Rithm Capital Company Profile

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an asset manager focused on real estate, credit, and financial services. It operates through Origination and Servicing, Investment Portfolio, Mortgage Loans Receivable, and Asset Management segments. Its investment portfolio primarily comprises of mortgage servicing rights (MSR), and MSR financing receivables, title, appraisal and property preservation, excess MSRs, and services advance investments; real estate securities, call rights, SFR properties, and residential mortgage loans; consumer and business purpose loans; and asset management related investments.

