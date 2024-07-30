Bayesian Capital Management LP Purchases New Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 26,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,571,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TSN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,697,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,450,000 after purchasing an additional 128,274 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 10,550,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,605,000 after acquiring an additional 4,662,332 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,335,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,541,000 after acquiring an additional 606,518 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,647,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,325,000 after acquiring an additional 49,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 153.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,827,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920,479 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on TSN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Tyson Foods from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

NYSE:TSN traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.91. 1,263,673 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,563,791. The company has a market cap of $21.74 billion, a PE ratio of -34.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $44.94 and a one year high of $62.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.99.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.23. Tyson Foods had a positive return on equity of 3.53% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The firm had revenue of $13.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is presently -110.11%.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

