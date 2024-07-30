Bayesian Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 1,543 Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,543 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $903,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Saia by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,505,108 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,465,488,000 after acquiring an additional 15,605 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Saia by 16.2% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,069,332 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $625,559,000 after buying an additional 149,074 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Saia by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 817,411 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $358,206,000 after buying an additional 15,317 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Saia by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 708,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $414,425,000 after buying an additional 45,155 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Saia by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 567,925 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $248,876,000 after buying an additional 8,599 shares in the last quarter.

Get Saia alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SAIA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Saia from $575.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research cut Saia from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Saia from $445.00 to $400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded Saia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Saia from $540.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $490.18.

Saia Trading Up 4.9 %

SAIA traded up $19.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $405.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 453,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,395. The business’s 50-day moving average is $447.12 and its 200-day moving average is $493.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.72. Saia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $341.26 and a fifty-two week high of $628.34.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by ($0.05). Saia had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 12.26%. The business had revenue of $754.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Saia, Inc. will post 15.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Saia

In related news, Director John P. Gainor, Jr. acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $407.00 per share, with a total value of $203,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Saia Company Profile

(Free Report)

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.