Bayesian Capital Management LP Sells 6,724 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Bayesian Capital Management LP reduced its position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 25.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,426 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 6,724 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $1,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 197.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 318 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 408.9% during the fourth quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 458 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total transaction of $218,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,133,123 shares in the company, valued at $413,501,375.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc acquired 1,956,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.56 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000,011.92. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 9,688,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $247,641,076.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total transaction of $218,400,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,133,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,501,375.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,554,644 shares of company stock worth $1,725,355,039. 39.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KKR has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen decreased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $157.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.20.

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KKR traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $119.35. The stock had a trading volume of 2,131,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,911,130. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $108.60 and a 200-day moving average of $100.13. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.72 and a 12-month high of $121.41. The company has a market capitalization of $105.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.62.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.02). KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 19.38%. The company had revenue of $986.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $989.14 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This is a positive change from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.70%.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

