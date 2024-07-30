Bayesian Capital Management LP Takes Position in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 13,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $785,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 424.5% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 183,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,037,000 after buying an additional 148,208 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,345,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,027,000 after buying an additional 98,477 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,214,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549,091 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 99.4% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 37,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 18,886 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,891,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DINO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $75.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Argus upgraded shares of HF Sinclair to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.67.

HF Sinclair Price Performance

Shares of DINO stock traded up $1.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.58. 2,415,655 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,976,178. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.68. HF Sinclair Co. has a 1-year low of $47.09 and a 1-year high of $64.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.20.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.16. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The company had revenue of $7.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that HF Sinclair Co. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HF Sinclair Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is 24.75%.

Insider Transactions at HF Sinclair

In other HF Sinclair news, Director Franklin Myers acquired 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.37 per share, with a total value of $372,905.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 138,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,933,869.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

