Bayesian Capital Management LP Trims Stake in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Bayesian Capital Management LP reduced its position in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Free Report) by 47.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 57,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,200 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP’s holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $820,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 16,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 12,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 108,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. 45.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PagSeguro Digital presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.44.

PagSeguro Digital Stock Performance

NYSE PAGS traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.70. 1,921,592 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,069,121. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.79. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 1-year low of $6.93 and a 1-year high of $14.98.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 24th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $869.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.16 million. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 14.51%. On average, analysts anticipate that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

