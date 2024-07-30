Belrium Price Reaches $2.51 on Top Exchanges (BEL)

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 30th. Belrium has a total market cap of $6,892.19 billion and $5.20 worth of Belrium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Belrium token can now be purchased for about $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Belrium has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001134 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000599 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000578 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000455 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Belrium Token Profile

Belrium (BEL) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 17th, 2018. Belrium’s total supply is 22,742,000 tokens. Belrium’s official Twitter account is @belrium and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Belrium is www.belrium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “BELRIUM is a KYC Based Blockchain based on the fusion of two blockchains working independently.

BELRIUM Blockchain is a public blockchain that anyone in the world can read, send transactions and expect to see them included if they are valid.

KYC Blockchain is a fully private blockchain where write permissions are kept centralized with the organisation. Read permissions will be public via REST-based API.

[Telegram](https://t.me/joinchat/nIAxz7kf1fZhMjU1)

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/40484724/belrium-whitepaper-v2.pdf)”

Belrium Token Trading

