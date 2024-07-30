Berkley W R Corp Purchases 126,926 Shares of Nova Vision Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NOVV)

Berkley W R Corp boosted its stake in shares of Nova Vision Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NOVV – Free Report) by 225.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 183,284 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,926 shares during the quarter. Berkley W R Corp owned about 5.52% of Nova Vision Acquisition worth $2,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Nova Vision Acquisition Price Performance

Nova Vision Acquisition stock remained flat at $12.08 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,884. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.79. Nova Vision Acquisition Co. has a 52 week low of $11.00 and a 52 week high of $13.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.11 million, a PE ratio of 604.30 and a beta of -0.01.

Nova Vision Acquisition (NASDAQ:NOVV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Nova Vision Acquisition Profile

Nova Vision Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on sourcing opportunities that are in the PropTech, FinTech, ConsumerTech, supply chain management industries, or technology companies that serve these or other sectors.

