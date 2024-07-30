BHP Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BHPLF) Short Interest Down 16.3% in July

BHP Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BHPLF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,780,000 shares, a drop of 16.3% from the June 30th total of 14,071,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 228,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 51.6 days.
BHP Group Stock Performance
Shares of BHPLF stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.09. 514,141 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,753. BHP Group has a 52 week low of $26.50 and a 52 week high of $35.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.24.
About BHP Group
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than BHP Group
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- AbbVie Analysts Lead the Stock Higher as Humira Worries Recede
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Harley-Davidson Stock Revs Up With Billion Dollar Buyback Program
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Cruise Line Stock Sinks Despite Beating EPS and Raised Guidance
Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.