BHP Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BHPLF) Short Interest Down 16.3% in July

BHP Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BHPLF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,780,000 shares, a drop of 16.3% from the June 30th total of 14,071,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 228,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 51.6 days.

BHP Group Stock Performance

Shares of BHPLF stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.09. 514,141 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,753. BHP Group has a 52 week low of $26.50 and a 52 week high of $35.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.24.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

