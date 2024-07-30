Bio-Rad Laboratories (BIO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect Bio-Rad Laboratories to post earnings of $2.12 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical research company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.25. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 3.59% and a negative net margin of 12.37%. The business had revenue of $610.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $619.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Bio-Rad Laboratories to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE BIO opened at $325.61 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $289.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $306.99. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $261.59 and a fifty-two week high of $419.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 6.57 and a quick ratio of 4.89.

In related news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 369 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.91, for a total transaction of $104,024.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,852,994.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 17.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BIO shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $315.00 price target (down from $440.00) on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $420.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $436.67.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.

