Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its stake in shares of Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,713,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187,831 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.06% of Biohaven worth $312,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in Biohaven during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biohaven in the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biohaven during the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Biohaven in the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Biohaven in the first quarter valued at approximately $326,000. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biohaven Stock Down 3.2 %

NYSE:BHVN traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $38.43. 585,694 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,240,917. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.29. Biohaven Ltd. has a 52 week low of $16.45 and a 52 week high of $62.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Biohaven ( NYSE:BHVN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.50) by ($0.70). As a group, analysts expect that Biohaven Ltd. will post -7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BHVN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Biohaven in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Biohaven in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Biohaven in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Biohaven in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Biohaven from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Biohaven news, Director John W. Childs bought 28,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.17 per share, with a total value of $1,002,345.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,283,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,305,102.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John W. Childs purchased 28,400 shares of Biohaven stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.67 per share, with a total value of $1,013,028.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,339,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,458,561.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Childs acquired 28,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,345.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,283,341 shares in the company, valued at $80,305,102.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 84,900 shares of company stock valued at $3,011,613. Company insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Profile

Biohaven Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for immunology, neuroscience, and oncology worldwide. The company's pipeline products include Troriluzole, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500 that blocks glutamate signaling mediated by post-synaptic NMDA receptors; Taldefgrobep Alfa, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy and obesity; BHV-7000, a candidate in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of focal and generalized epilepsy, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder; BHV-2100 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of migraines and neuropathic pain; and BHV-8000, a product candidate in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of early Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease, sclerosis, and amyloid-related imaging abnormalities.

