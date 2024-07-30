BITICA COIN Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $724.21 Million (BDCC)

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 30th. Over the last seven days, BITICA COIN has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. BITICA COIN has a market capitalization of $724.21 million and $10.29 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BITICA COIN coin can now be purchased for $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00010025 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00008990 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $66,277.52 or 0.99902786 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00000975 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00011347 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00006964 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000045 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.80 or 0.00072057 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BITICA COIN Profile

BITICA COIN is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2023. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,007,595,680 coins and its circulating supply is 18,109,334,579 coins. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here. BITICA COIN’s official message board is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19. The official website for BITICA COIN is thebitica.com.

BITICA COIN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,007,595,680 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.03999556 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITICA COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BITICA COIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BITICA COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

