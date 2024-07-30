BITICA COIN (BDCC) Price Hits $0.0400 on Top Exchanges

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. One BITICA COIN coin can currently be purchased for $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular exchanges. BITICA COIN has a total market cap of $724.23 million and $10.29 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BITICA COIN has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BITICA COIN alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00010159 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00008838 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $66,108.40 or 1.00060411 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000959 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00011466 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00006999 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000045 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.26 or 0.00071527 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000035 BTC.

BITICA COIN Profile

BITICA COIN (CRYPTO:BDCC) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2023. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,007,595,680 coins and its circulating supply is 18,109,334,579 coins. The official message board for BITICA COIN is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BITICA COIN is thebitica.com.

BITICA COIN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,007,595,680 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.03999556 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITICA COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BITICA COIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BITICA COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BITICA COIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BITICA COIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.