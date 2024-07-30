Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) Short Interest Down 23.1% in July

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,700 shares, a decline of 23.1% from the June 30th total of 54,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 188,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BCX. Hartline Investment Corp purchased a new position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Abel Hall LLC purchased a new position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. purchased a new position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 10.1% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,920 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BCX traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,182. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.00. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a one year low of $8.25 and a one year high of $9.87.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Dividend Announcement

About Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a $0.0518 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.

