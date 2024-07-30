bleuacacia ltd (NASDAQ:BLEU) Short Interest Up 25.0% in July

bleuacacia ltd (NASDAQ:BLEU – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the June 30th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of bleuacacia during the first quarter worth approximately $397,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of bleuacacia during the 1st quarter worth $320,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of bleuacacia during the fourth quarter valued at $300,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of bleuacacia in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. 13.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of bleuacacia stock traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $11.02. The company had a trading volume of 5,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,504. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.75. bleuacacia has a 1 year low of $10.30 and a 1 year high of $11.40.

bleuacacia ( NASDAQ:BLEU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter.

bleuacacia ltd does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of premium branded consumer retail.

