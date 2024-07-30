BMO Capital Markets Raises Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Price Target to $198.00

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $196.00 to $198.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Waste Connections from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, May 18th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Waste Connections from $181.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Waste Connections in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $189.00 price target for the company. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $191.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an outperformer rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $190.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $187.28.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Waste Connections

Waste Connections Stock Performance

Shares of WCN stock opened at $175.93 on Friday. Waste Connections has a one year low of $126.12 and a one year high of $182.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $172.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.12. The firm has a market cap of $45.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.07. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Waste Connections will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

Waste Connections Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 37.01%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Robert Nielsen III sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total value of $169,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $899,249. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Waste Connections news, SVP Robert Nielsen III sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total value of $169,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $899,249. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael W. Harlan sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.59, for a total value of $251,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,004 shares in the company, valued at $1,341,390.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $752,385 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Waste Connections

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 144,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,899,000 after purchasing an additional 8,505 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Waste Connections during the 4th quarter worth approximately $592,392,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 374,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,858,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Waste Connections by 591.5% during the 1st quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 8,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Waste Connections by 114.2% in the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 9,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 4,907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Connections

(Get Free Report)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.