BMO Capital Markets Raises West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) Price Target to $105.00

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $92.00 to $105.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 21.13% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on West Fraser Timber from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.50.

Get West Fraser Timber alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on West Fraser Timber

West Fraser Timber Stock Performance

Shares of WFG opened at $86.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.81 and a 200-day moving average of $80.06. The company has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.64 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.33. West Fraser Timber has a 1 year low of $64.11 and a 1 year high of $89.57.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. West Fraser Timber had a return on equity of 3.83% and a net margin of 2.23%. West Fraser Timber’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that West Fraser Timber will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of West Fraser Timber

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber in the fourth quarter valued at $76,413,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in West Fraser Timber during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,886,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in West Fraser Timber by 178.5% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 835,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,236,000 after buying an additional 535,708 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 161.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 509,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,597,000 after buying an additional 314,750 shares during the period. Finally, Triasima Portfolio Management inc. purchased a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber in the first quarter worth approximately $15,148,000. 40.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

West Fraser Timber Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir, douglas fir-larch, hem-fir, and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for West Fraser Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Fraser Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.