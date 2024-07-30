BNB Market Capitalization Tops $83.68 Billion (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 30th. During the last week, BNB has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar. One BNB coin can currently be bought for $573.38 or 0.00868837 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BNB has a total market cap of $83.68 billion and $1.68 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About BNB

BNB (CRYPTO:BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 145,937,462 coins. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 145,937,500.66981208. The last known price of BNB is 572.76363487 USD and is down -3.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2200 active market(s) with $1,796,232,953.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BNB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

