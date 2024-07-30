BNB Market Capitalization Tops $83.68 Billion (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 30th. During the last week, BNB has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar. One BNB coin can currently be bought for $573.38 or 0.00868837 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BNB has a total market cap of $83.68 billion and $1.68 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
About BNB
BNB (CRYPTO:BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 145,937,462 coins. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 145,937,500.66981208. The last known price of BNB is 572.76363487 USD and is down -3.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2200 active market(s) with $1,796,232,953.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”
BNB Coin Trading
