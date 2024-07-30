BOC Aviation Limited (OTCMKTS:BCVVF) Short Interest Update

BOC Aviation Limited (OTCMKTS:BCVVF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 101,800 shares, a growth of 16.6% from the June 30th total of 87,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 84.8 days.

BOC Aviation Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of BCVVF traded down C$0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$8.23. The stock had a trading volume of 7,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,604. BOC Aviation has a 52 week low of C$6.73 and a 52 week high of C$8.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$7.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.63.

About BOC Aviation

BOC Aviation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an aircraft operating leasing company in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, rest of the Asia Pacific, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a range of services to airlines and aircraft owners, including direct operating and finance leases, sale and leaseback facilities, engine finance leases, and third-party asset management.

